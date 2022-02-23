DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.06.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -191.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.