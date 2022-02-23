Dogecoin Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $16.93 billion and approximately $592.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00284033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

