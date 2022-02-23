DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.23 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $281,180.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,370,680 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

