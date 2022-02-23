Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.41

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.41 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 13247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

