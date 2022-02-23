Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.83. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

