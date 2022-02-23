Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $768.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.00 million and the highest is $775.90 million. Donaldson posted sales of $679.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

