Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Down 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

