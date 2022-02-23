Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.70

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $12.90. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 503,364 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.