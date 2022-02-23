DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 150,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 174,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DLY)
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
