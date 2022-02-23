DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 150,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 174,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.