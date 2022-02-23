DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.10. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 4,437 shares trading hands.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,344 shares of company stock worth $4,103,042. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

