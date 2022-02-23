Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)
