DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $253,293.38 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $253,293.38 and approximately $12,383.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00304971 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005576 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.79 or 0.01223602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.