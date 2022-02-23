DPRating Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. DPRating has a market capitalization of $396,377.81 and $15,897.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00110135 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.