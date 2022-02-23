DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

