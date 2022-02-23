DRIFE Trading Down 30.9% This Week (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, DRIFE has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $91,583.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00035974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00110659 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,597,670 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

