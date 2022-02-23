DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.59

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.59 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 49784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

