Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.59 or 0.06996399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.72 or 1.00380822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049451 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.