DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $9.11 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00023371 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $367,822.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

