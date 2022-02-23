Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($22.03) to GBX 1,710 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($23.09).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,283 ($17.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,335.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,347.48. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,226 ($16.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.75).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($992,485.67).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.