DXdao (DXD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $147,398.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $474.88 or 0.01256695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $147,398.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

