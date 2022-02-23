e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, e-Money has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $605,838.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

