E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.05

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 135101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.92 million and a PE ratio of -22.40.
E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)
