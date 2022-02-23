Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

