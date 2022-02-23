Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ECC stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $451.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 679,142 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

