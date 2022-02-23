East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 164,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 177,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.
About East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.