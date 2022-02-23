Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 130,743 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,462,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 470,127 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 61,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

