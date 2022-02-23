Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.