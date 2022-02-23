Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.03). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.99.
Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)
