easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £9,951.52 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 664.40 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.59) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.08) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.