easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £9,951.52 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 664.40 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.59) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.08) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

