Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Eaton has raised its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.07. 17,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a twelve month low of $127.40 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.