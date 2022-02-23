eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,051,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,132. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

