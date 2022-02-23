eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

EBAY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,179,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,596. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

