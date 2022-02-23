eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30-10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.91 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

