eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,179,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

