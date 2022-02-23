eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.
eBay stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 11,288,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
