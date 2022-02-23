eBoost Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $981,629.32 and $20.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00280171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002285 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.