ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $177.65

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.65 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 161.10 ($2.19). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 56,824 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,595 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £25,058.45 ($34,079.22).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

