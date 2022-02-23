Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.19. 22,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,166. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

