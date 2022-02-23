ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 20%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 12,642,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 4,721,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £13.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.44.

Get ECR Minerals alerts:

About ECR Minerals (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company has 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.