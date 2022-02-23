Edgeware (EDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $705,453.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $705,453.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00035974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00110659 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,703,819,050 coins and its circulating supply is 6,016,692,705 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.