Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1410235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

