EDUCare Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $508,911.58 and $2.34 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

