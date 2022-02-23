Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.67

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.67 and last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 20828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Get Elastic alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.