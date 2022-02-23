Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 10082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.