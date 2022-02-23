Elizabeth Summers Buys 4,500 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Elizabeth Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Plus alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Elizabeth Summers purchased 1,500 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.02. The company had a trading volume of 974,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,121. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.