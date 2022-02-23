Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 3,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 264,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,125. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

