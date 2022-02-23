Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Up 0.7%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 83,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 146,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, reduced their price target on shares of Else Nutrition from C$5.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

