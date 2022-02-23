Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EBS opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $102.88.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
