Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EBS opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.