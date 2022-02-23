Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 608000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
