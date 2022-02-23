Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 608000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

