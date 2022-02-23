Emirex Token Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $322,122.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

